The price of auto fuel continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices stay unchanged on Tuesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained steady at ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively.

However, Noida and Gurugram have seen a surge in petrol price on Tuesday. According to Indian Oil Corporation data, the cost of one litre of petrol in Noida stands at ₹95.51 while in Gurgaon ₹95.90 per litre. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation.

Last week, the Delhi government had announced to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about ₹8 per litre. The VAT was reduced from 30% to 19.4%. Since then, the fuel rates have remained calm in the national capital of Delhi. before that, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on fuel prices.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city

1. Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - ₹95.41 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

6. Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.02 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.56 per litre

8. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.65 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.