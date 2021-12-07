Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates here

Last week, the Delhi government had announced to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about ₹8 per litre. The VAT was reduced from 30% to 19.4%. Since then, the fuel rates have remained calm in the national capital of Delhi. before that, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on fuel prices.