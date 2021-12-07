Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cost of one litre of petrol in Noida stands at ₹95.51 while in Gurgaon ₹95.90 per litre
Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre
The price of auto fuel continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices stay unchanged on Tuesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained steady at ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively.
However, Noida and Gurugram have seen a surge in petrol price on Tuesday. According to Indian Oil Corporation data, the cost of one litre of petrol in Noida stands at ₹95.51 while in Gurgaon ₹95.90 per litre. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation.
Last week, the Delhi government had announced to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about ₹8 per litre. The VAT was reduced from 30% to 19.4%. Since then, the fuel rates have remained calm in the national capital of Delhi. before that, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on fuel prices.
