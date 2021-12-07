Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates here

Prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation
2 min read . 07:30 AM IST Livemint

  • The cost of one litre of petrol in Noida stands at 95.51 while in Gurgaon 95.90 per litre
  • Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at 95.41 and that of diesel at 86.67 per litre

The price of auto fuel continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices stay unchanged on Tuesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at 95.41 and that of diesel at 86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained steady at 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively.

However, Noida and Gurugram have seen a surge in petrol price on Tuesday. According to Indian Oil Corporation data, the cost of one litre of petrol in Noida stands at 95.51 while in Gurgaon 95.90 per litre. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation.

Last week, the Delhi government had announced to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about 8 per litre. The VAT was reduced from 30% to 19.4%. Since then, the fuel rates have remained calm in the national capital of Delhi. before that, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on fuel prices.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city

1. Mumbai

Petrol - 109.98 per litre

Diesel - 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - 95.41 per litre

Diesel - 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - 101.40 per litre

Diesel - 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - 104.67 per litre

Diesel - 89.79 per litre

5. Hyderabad

Petrol - 108.20 per litre

Diesel - 94.62 per litre

6. Bengaluru

Petrol - 100.58 per litre

Diesel - 85.01 per litre

7. Lucknow

Petrol - 95.02 per litre

Diesel - 86.56 per litre

8. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - 106.65 per litre

Diesel - 93.47 per litre

