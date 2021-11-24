Petrol, diesel prices today: check latest fuel rates here

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government announced its decision to reduce Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, nearly three weeks after the Centre cut excise duties on the two fuels. With the reduction in VAT, the price of petrol will come down by 70 paise and that of diesel by ₹1.36 in the state, a government official said.