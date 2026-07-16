Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata amid spike in windfall tax

The renewed hostilities erased part of a roughly 30% slump in oil prices in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc senior adviser Jeff Currie said, “So not only have we now lost all of the Straits of Hormuz again, but we have also lost the crude oil and the refineries in Russia." He added, “The situation in energy, I would argue, is pretty dire.”
The domestic retail price of petrol and diesel is determined by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), so there is no real impact of global fluctuation in oil prices on consumers in the short run.
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹113.48
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹107.78
|₹99.56
|Gurugram
|₹102.97
|₹95.64
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|Bengaluru
|₹111.37
|₹99.26
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹101.51
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|₹103.82
|Jaipur
|₹113.32
|₹98.34
|Lucknow
|₹102.63
|₹96.07
|Patna
|₹114.36
|₹100.31
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
Brent crude futures soared 0.4% to $85.28 a barrel, registering 33 cents gain at 0026 GMT, Reuters reported. As per Goldman Sachs, Brent could rise as high as $110 per barrel in the fourth quarter if the Gulf export recovery continues to stall. However, the situation would be vice versa if tensions ease and production recovers faster than expected and crude could fall into the $60s by year-end.
According to Wall Street Journal report, Trump is planning to expand military operations in Kharg Island, home to the Islamic Republic’s main oil export terminal. Over the tanker traffic movement in the Persian Gulf, Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said that US-assisted transits reached double digits on Tuesday night. In the past week nearly 300 ships crossed the waterway out of which half were helped by US forces.
The Centre increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) amid surge in global oil prices due to West Asia conflict. The duty on diesel exports and aviation turbine has been increased by ₹7 per litre each while the export duty on petrol has been lowered to ₹2.5 per litre from ₹4 per litre. The duty on diesel exports is now ₹15.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel it is ₹14.5 per litre.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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