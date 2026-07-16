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Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata amid spike in windfall tax

Petrol and diesel prices today — 15 July: Domestic fuel prices held steady despite global volatility. Brent crude surged to its highest level in a month due to the flare-up in US-Iran conflict. Check retail petrol and diesel prices today in your city here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated16 Jul 2026, 07:29 AM IST
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The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and jet fuel amid renewed fighting between the US and Iran.
The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and jet fuel amid renewed fighting between the US and Iran.(Hemant Rawat)
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The renewed hostilities erased part of a roughly 30% slump in oil prices in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc senior adviser Jeff Currie said, “So not only have we now lost all of the Straits of Hormuz again, but we have also lost the crude oil and the refineries in Russia." He added, “The situation in energy, I would argue, is pretty dire.”

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The domestic retail price of petrol and diesel is determined by state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), so there is no real impact of global fluctuation in oil prices on consumers in the short run.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 16 July

CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.48 99.82
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 107.78 99.56
Gurugram 102.97 95.64
Noida 101.96 95.44
Bengaluru 111.37 99.26
Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68
Chandigarh 101.51 89.47
Hyderabad 115.69 103.82
Jaipur 113.32 98.34
Lucknow 102.63 96.07
Patna 114.36 100.31
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Brent crude price today

Brent crude futures soared 0.4% to $85.28 a barrel, registering 33 cents gain at 0026 GMT, Reuters reported. As per Goldman Sachs, Brent could rise as high as $110 per barrel in the fourth quarter if the Gulf export recovery continues to stall. However, the situation would be vice versa if tensions ease and production recovers faster than expected and crude could fall into the $60s by year-end.

According to Wall Street Journal report, Trump is planning to expand military operations in Kharg Island, home to the Islamic Republic’s main oil export terminal. Over the tanker traffic movement in the Persian Gulf, Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said that US-assisted transits reached double digits on Tuesday night. In the past week nearly 300 ships crossed the waterway out of which half were helped by US forces.

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Centre increases windfall taxes on diesel exports and jet fuel

The Centre increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) amid surge in global oil prices due to West Asia conflict. The duty on diesel exports and aviation turbine has been increased by 7 per litre each while the export duty on petrol has been lowered to 2.5 per litre from 4 per litre. The duty on diesel exports is now 15.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel it is 14.5 per litre.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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