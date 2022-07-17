Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in major cities here

In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol is now available at ₹106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of ₹111.35 while diesel will be available at ₹94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of ₹97.28.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to be on freeze for the third month and has remained steady on July 17, 2022 apart from Maharashtra after reduction in value added tax (VAT).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to be on freeze for the third month and has remained steady on July 17, 2022 apart from Maharashtra after reduction in value added tax (VAT).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively.
This has been done in an attempt to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra from skyrocketing fuel prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This has been done in an attempt to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra from skyrocketing fuel prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.
Check fuel prices in major cities:
Check fuel prices in major cities:
In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol is now available at ₹106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of ₹111.35 while diesel will be available at ₹94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of ₹97.28.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol is now available at ₹106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of ₹111.35 while diesel will be available at ₹94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of ₹97.28.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cost of petrol in Delhi still stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
The cost of petrol in Delhi still stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
The petrol price in Chennai stands at ₹102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at ₹94.24 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The petrol price in Bengaluru is ₹101.94 and diesel is ₹87.89 per litre.
The petrol price in Bengaluru is ₹101.94 and diesel is ₹87.89 per litre.
In Hyderabad, the prices of petrol and diesel is ₹109.66 and ₹97.82 per litre respectively.
In Hyderabad, the prices of petrol and diesel is ₹109.66 and ₹97.82 per litre respectively.
Earlier, this year in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the centre and state governments should work in tandem, while reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism and also calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. PM Modi emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier, this year in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the centre and state governments should work in tandem, while reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism and also calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. PM Modi emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices were also reduced by 2.2% by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth.
Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices were also reduced by 2.2% by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth.
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly – were cut by ₹3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2%, to ₹138,147.93 per kl, a price notification of state-run fuel retailers showed. The revised price is for local airlines.
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly – were cut by ₹3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2%, to ₹138,147.93 per kl, a price notification of state-run fuel retailers showed. The revised price is for local airlines.
In Delhi, ATF price has been reduced to ₹138,147.95/kl and in Mumbai, the rate has been slashed to ₹137,095.74/kl.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In Delhi, ATF price has been reduced to ₹138,147.95/kl and in Mumbai, the rate has been slashed to ₹137,095.74/kl.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This is only the second reduction in jet fuel rates this year. Prices had peaked to ₹141,232.87 per kl ( ₹141.23 per litre) in June.
This is only the second reduction in jet fuel rates this year. Prices had peaked to ₹141,232.87 per kl ( ₹141.23 per litre) in June.
The prices also differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation. The ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. There was no change in rates on 1 July.
The prices also differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation. The ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. There was no change in rates on 1 July.