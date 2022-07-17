Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in major cities here

Earlier, this year in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the centre and state governments should work in tandem, while reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism and also calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. PM Modi emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.

