Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices: In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol will now be available at 106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of 111.35 and diesel will be available at 94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of 97.28
3 min read . 08:24 AM ISTLivemint

  • In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol is now available at 106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of 111.35 while diesel will be available at 94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of 97.28.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to be on freeze for the third month and has remained steady on July 17, 2022 apart from Maharashtra after reduction in value added tax (VAT).

The prices of petrol and diesel have continued to be on freeze for the third month and has remained steady on July 17, 2022 apart from Maharashtra after reduction in value added tax (VAT).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 5 and 3 per litre respectively. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 5 and 3 per litre respectively. 

This has been done in an attempt to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra from skyrocketing fuel prices.

This has been done in an attempt to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra from skyrocketing fuel prices.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

Check fuel prices in major cities:

Check fuel prices in major cities:

In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol is now available at 106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of 111.35 while diesel will be available at 94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of 97.28.

In Mumbai, following the reduction in VAT, petrol is now available at 106.35 per liter instead of the earlier price of 111.35 while diesel will be available at 94.28 per litre instead of the earlier price of 97.28.

The cost of petrol in Delhi still stands at 96.72 per litre from 105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at 89.62 per litre against its earlier price of 96.67. 

The cost of petrol in Delhi still stands at 96.72 per litre from 105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at 89.62 per litre against its earlier price of 96.67. 

The petrol price in Chennai stands at 102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at 94.24 per litre. 

The petrol price in Chennai stands at 102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at 94.24 per litre. 

In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at 106.03 per litre and diesel at 92.76 per litre. 

In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at 106.03 per litre and diesel at 92.76 per litre. 

The petrol price in Bengaluru is 101.94 and diesel is 87.89 per litre.

The petrol price in Bengaluru is 101.94 and diesel is 87.89 per litre.

In Hyderabad, the prices of petrol and diesel is 109.66 and 97.82 per litre respectively.

In Hyderabad, the prices of petrol and diesel is 109.66 and 97.82 per litre respectively.

Earlier, this year in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the centre and state governments should work in tandem, while reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism and also calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. PM Modi emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.

Earlier, this year in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the centre and state governments should work in tandem, while reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism and also calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. PM Modi emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.

Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices were also reduced by 2.2% by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth.

Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices were also reduced by 2.2% by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly – were cut by 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2%, to 138,147.93 per kl, a price notification of state-run fuel retailers showed. The revised price is for local airlines.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly – were cut by 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2%, to 138,147.93 per kl, a price notification of state-run fuel retailers showed. The revised price is for local airlines.

In Delhi, ATF price has been reduced to 138,147.95/kl and in Mumbai, the rate has been slashed to 137,095.74/kl.

In Delhi, ATF price has been reduced to 138,147.95/kl and in Mumbai, the rate has been slashed to 137,095.74/kl.

This is only the second reduction in jet fuel rates this year. Prices had peaked to 141,232.87 per kl ( 141.23 per litre) in June.

This is only the second reduction in jet fuel rates this year. Prices had peaked to 141,232.87 per kl ( 141.23 per litre) in June.

The prices also differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation. The ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. There was no change in rates on 1 July.

The prices also differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxation. The ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. There was no change in rates on 1 July.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.