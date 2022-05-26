OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in your city
Listen to this article

The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89. 

It is important to note that the rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by 7.05 in the national capital on Sunday.

Additionally, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol was reduced by 2.08 per litre and 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday reported a 82% decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. Net profit of 2,130.53 crore was reported in the January-March period as compared with 11,940.13 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25% to 1.23 lakh crore on higher oil prices but losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales dented the financials. BPCL and other public sector oil companies held petrol and diesel prices for a record duration despite a surge in the cost of raw materials (crude oil) to a 14-year high. These companies started raising fuel prices March 22 onwards but it was ceased within 16 days.

Even after 10 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices between March 22 and April 6, the oil companies continued to make losses as international crude oil prices remained above USD 100 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout