Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in your city

It is important to note that the rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by ₹8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by ₹7.05 in the national capital on Sunday.