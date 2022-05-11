Fuel prices continued to remain steady on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with the petrol, diesel prices staying unchanged, according to the price notification by the state-run fuel retailers. The fuel prices witnessed last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel costs ₹96.67. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol costs ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹120.51 and ₹104.71 respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.

Petrol and diesel prices rose by ₹10 per litre between March 22 and April 6, the highest-ever increase during a 16-day period since fuel prices were deregulated two decades back. Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.

Oil climbed back above $100 a barrel ahead of key US economic data after tumbling over the previous two sessions. The oil market has been whipsawed over the last couple of months by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 restrictions across China. Oil is still up more than 30% for the year after a robust start underpinned by economies rebounding from the pandemic.