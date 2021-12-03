1 min read.Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 09:13 AM ISTLivemint
Petrol prices remain unchanged today in Delhi and can be bought at ₹95.41 per litre
For the second day, petrol prices remain unchanged in Delhi and can be bought at ₹95.41 per litre. Petrol prices in the national capital dropped sharply after Delhi government on Wednesday slashed the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 19.4% from 30%. Falling by over ₹8 from Rs103.97, petrol has now become cheapest in the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, in Gurgaon and Noida, a litre of petrol can be bought at ₹95.54 and ₹95.51 respectively.
Meanwhile, diesel in Delhi is priced at ₹86.67 per litre, also the cheapest in NCR.
In most Indian states, including Mumbai and Kolkata, fuel prices also remain unchanged today. Several state revised the VAT on the fuels after Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre on November 4.
Currently, in Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.