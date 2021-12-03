Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in your city

In most Indian states, including Mumbai and Kolkata, fuel prices also remains unchanged today
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol prices remain unchanged today in Delhi and can be bought at 95.41 per litre
  • In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is 109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at 94.14 per litre.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For the second day, petrol prices remain unchanged in Delhi and can be bought at 95.41 per litre. Petrol prices in the national capital dropped sharply after Delhi government on Wednesday slashed the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 19.4% from 30%. Falling by over 8 from Rs103.97, petrol has now become cheapest in the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, in Gurgaon and Noida, a litre of petrol can be bought at 95.54 and 95.51 respectively. 

For the second day, petrol prices remain unchanged in Delhi and can be bought at 95.41 per litre. Petrol prices in the national capital dropped sharply after Delhi government on Wednesday slashed the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 19.4% from 30%. Falling by over 8 from Rs103.97, petrol has now become cheapest in the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, in Gurgaon and Noida, a litre of petrol can be bought at 95.54 and 95.51 respectively. 

Meanwhile, diesel in Delhi is priced at 86.67 per litre, also the cheapest in NCR.  

Meanwhile, diesel in Delhi is priced at 86.67 per litre, also the cheapest in NCR.  

In most Indian states, including Mumbai and Kolkata, fuel prices also remain unchanged today.  Several state revised the VAT on the fuels after Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 per litre on November 4. 

In most Indian states, including Mumbai and Kolkata, fuel prices also remain unchanged today.  Several state revised the VAT on the fuels after Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 per litre on November 4. 

 Currently, in Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is 109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at 94.14 per litre. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

 Currently, in Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is 109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at 94.14 per litre. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Delhi

Delhi

Petrol - 95.41 per litre

Petrol - 95.41 per litre

Diesel - 86.67 per litre

Diesel - 86.67 per litre

Mumbai

Mumbai

Petrol - 109.98 per litre

Petrol - 109.98 per litre

Diesel - 94.14 per litre

Diesel - 94.14 per litre

Chennai

Chennai

Petrol - 101.40 per litre

Petrol - 101.40 per litre

Diesel - 91.43 per litre

Diesel - 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Kolkata

Petrol - 104.67 per litre

Petrol - 104.67 per litre

Diesel - 89.79 per litre

Diesel - 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Petrol - 108.20 per litre

Petrol - 108.20 per litre

Diesel - 94.62 per litre

Diesel - 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Petrol - 100.58 per litre

Petrol - 100.58 per litre

Diesel - 85.01 per litre

Diesel - 85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Lucknow

Petrol - 95.28 per litre

Petrol - 95.28 per litre

Diesel - 86.79 per litre

Diesel - 86.79 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - 106.36 per litre

Petrol - 106.36 per litre

Diesel - 93.47 per litre

Diesel - 93.47 per litre

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!