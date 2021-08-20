Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Diesel rates drop for 3rd straight day. Check latest fuel price in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: Diesel rates drop for 3rd straight day. Check latest fuel price in your city

Petrol prices were last hiked on July 17. Before that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17
1 min read . 11:28 AM IST Livemint

  • Diesel also saw a rate cut in Mumbai of 20 paise. The current price of diesel stands at 96.84 per litre in Mumbai
  • In Chennai, diesel prices fell by 55 paise in the last three days

The retail price of diesel dropped for the third consecutive day on August 20. However, the price of petrol remained unchanged for 35 days.

Diesel prices were cut by 20 paise on Friday taking the new rates to 89.27 per litre.

Diesel rates were cut by 20 paise on August 18 and August 19 as well in the national capital. But retail price of petrol has remained stagnant at 101.84/litre since July 17.

Diesel also saw a rate cut in Mumbai of 20 paise. The current price of diesel stands at 96.84 per litre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, petrol retails at 107.83 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol crossed the 100-mark for the first time on May 29, this year.

In Chennai, diesel prices fell by 55 paise in the last three days. At present, the retail price of diesel stands at 93.84 per litre in Chennai.

On the other hand, in Kolkata, diesel rates have fallen by 70 paise since August 18. One litre of diesel costs rs 93.32 in Kolkata.

Petrol prices were last hiked on July 17. Before that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rates had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above 100-a-litre-mark in more than half of the country while diesel crossed that levels in at least three states.

