Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel cost in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, other cities as Brent crude falls to its pre-war level

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices remained largely unchanged on Thursday, 25 June, across Indian cities even though Brent crude flipped into a bearish contango structure on for the first time since the war began. The decline in price of global benchmark can be attributed to easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the resumption of tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude dropped to its pre-conflict closing price below and settled at $72.48 a barrel. After rallying to a conflict peak of just above $120, international oil prices have cooled, including West Texas Intermediate and Dated Brent, Bloomberg reported. Positive sentiment flooded the market after the US and Iran signaled progress in peace talks after initial discussions on a lasting agreement.

City-wise petrol prices on 25 June

City Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 Chennai ₹ 107.76 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 Noida ₹ 101.96 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 Jaipur ₹ 113.19 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 Patna ₹ 113.37 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49

City-wise diesel prices on 25 June



City Price New Delhi ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 98.25 Lucknow ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 104.40

‘More supply, lower demand, driven the downward price,’ says expert “It’s quite amazing the price and narrative turnaround from even where the market was less than two weeks ago,” Bloomberg quoted associate dean of New York University’s Center for Global Affairs, Carolyn Kissane, as saying. She added, “The idea that we are pivoting to seeing more supply with lower demand has really driven the downward price shift.”

Retail refiners in India continue to charge the price that was implemented after 25 May hike. Last month, petrol and diesel prices underwent multiple revisions, resulting in cumulative increase of about ₹7.50 and ₹7.60 per litre in petrol and diesel prices, respectively.

The Centre on Thursday assured that ethanol blending programme is safe, consumer-friendly and economically beneficial. Dismissing concerns that the use of E20 fuel could affect the validity of vehicle insurance policies, the oil ministry in a statement said, ""Ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice and is successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan."

According to the Indian government, E27 serves as Brazil's standard petrol blend which was adopted long ago. Over higher ethanol blending levels, the statement added, “Ethanol blending plays an important role in enhancing India's energy security, reducing carbon emissions and advancing the country's transition towards cleaner mobility.”

Also Read | US dominates India’s LPG basket as West Asia war reshapes energy flows

As per latest update on the Strait of Hormuz situation, 30 India-bound ships successfully crossed the strategic waterway since the onset of US-Iran war. According to Times of India (TOI) report, nearly half of the 30 ships were transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) while eight others carried bulk cargo and seven were crude oil tankers. Meanwhile, another 26 vessels of Indian interest remain in the Persian Gulf awaiting passage.