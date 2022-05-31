Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel cost remains steady. Check latest fuel rates

The cost of petrol in Delhi on Tuesday is ₹96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹89.62. While in Mumbai, petrol price is stationed at ₹111.35, and diesel is retailing at ₹97.28, as per data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website. Petrol price stands at ₹102.63 in Chennai, while diesel price stands at ₹94.24. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 and diesel is sold at ₹92.76. In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89.