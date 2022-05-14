The cost of fuel remains unchanged for more than a month on Saturday, May 14 after a bout of several rate hikes that ended in early part of April. Fuel prices have remained unchanged for the last 38 days on Saturday, May 14. It is important to note that the petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.

