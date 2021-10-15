In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial capital of India, petrol prices were raised by ₹0.34 to ₹111.09 per litre, and diesel by ₹0.37 to ₹101.78 per litre.
Petrol and diesel have been priced at ₹105.76 and ₹96.98 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and ₹102.40 and ₹98.26 in Chennai respectively.
In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹108.80 per litre and diesel at ₹99.63 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹109.37 and diesel cost ₹102.42 for one litre of diesel.
This is the 14th time that petrol price has been hiked in two weeks while diesel rates have gone up on 17 times in three weeks.
Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise.
While petrol price in most of the country is already above ₹100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.