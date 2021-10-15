Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel price hiked again. Check the latest price

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel price hiked again. Check the latest price

Premium
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station in New Delhi. (ANI PHOTO)
2 min read . 07:20 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol prices increased by 0.35 paise to 105.14 per litre in Delhi while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to 93.87 per litre

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again across the country on Friday, the second straight hike after a pause of two days.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again across the country on Friday, the second straight hike after a pause of two days.

Petrol prices increased by 0.35 paise to 105.14 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to 93.87 per litre.

Petrol prices increased by 0.35 paise to 105.14 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to 93.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial capital of India, petrol prices were raised by 0.34 to 111.09 per litre, and diesel by 0.37 to 101.78 per litre.

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial capital of India, petrol prices were raised by 0.34 to 111.09 per litre, and diesel by 0.37 to 101.78 per litre.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at 105.76 and 96.98 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and 102.40 and 98.26 in Chennai respectively.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at 105.76 and 96.98 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and 102.40 and 98.26 in Chennai respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 108.80 per litre and diesel at 99.63 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 109.37 and diesel cost 102.42 for one litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 108.80 per litre and diesel at 99.63 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 109.37 and diesel cost 102.42 for one litre of diesel.

This is the 14th time that petrol price has been hiked in two weeks while diesel rates have gone up on 17 times in three weeks.

This is the 14th time that petrol price has been hiked in two weeks while diesel rates have gone up on 17 times in three weeks.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. 

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. 

While petrol price in most of the country is already above 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Sydney to end COVID-19 quarantine for international tra ...

Premium

Mumbai: BMC cancels Covid-19 vaccination drive at govt- ...

Premium

India has faced Covid crisis with resilience and fortit ...

Premium

Delhi: Now book parking slot via SDMC's first smart par ...

While petrol price in most of the country is already above 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Sydney to end COVID-19 quarantine for international tra ...

Premium

Mumbai: BMC cancels Covid-19 vaccination drive at govt- ...

Premium

India has faced Covid crisis with resilience and fortit ...

Premium

Delhi: Now book parking slot via SDMC's first smart par ...

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has jumped to near USD 84 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has jumped to near USD 84 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

On September 13, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

On September 13, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by 4.9 per litre and petrol price has increased by 3.9.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by 4.9 per litre and petrol price has increased by 3.9.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!