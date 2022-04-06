Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices hiked again. Check latest fuel rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices hiked again. Check latest fuel rates here

This comes following petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to 9.20 per litre.
2 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

  • The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed yet another hike on Wednesday and the total increase now stands at 10 per litre. Check latest rates here

The fuel price on Wednesday witnessed another increase by 80 paise, with the cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi reaching 105.41 per litre and 96.67 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices went up by 85 paise, the cost of petrol was hiked by 84 paise at 120.51 and diesel prices per litre increased by 84 paise at 104.77. 

This is the 14th increase in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, 2022. Additionally, with this fuel rate revision total increase now stands at 10 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world recently, the increase in India worked out to be only 5 per cent during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50 per cent in some developed and developing nations.

Intervening in the short duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Situation in Ukraine', the minister rejected the Opposition's charge that Operation Ganga was 'operation transport' and not 'operation evacuation'.

The minister, who was one of the special envoys sent to countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-torn nation, said the Indian government did organise buses in Ukraine to transport stranded students to bordering countries in the last stages of Operation Ganga and that cannot be dismissed as 'operation transport'.

Referring to rising petrol prices, the minister said, "we are not the only country impacted by the war." The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the entire world, he added.

Citing figures, the minister said the increase in prices of petrol was very low in India as compared to developed and other developing nations in the aftermath of the war.

(With inputs from agencies)

