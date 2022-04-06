This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed yet another hike on Wednesday and the total increase now stands at ₹10 per litre. Check latest rates here
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The fuel price on Wednesday witnessed another increase by 80 paise, with the cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi reaching ₹105.41 per litre and ₹96.67 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices went up by 85 paise, the cost of petrol was hiked by 84 paise at ₹120.51 and diesel prices per litre increased by 84 paise at ₹104.77.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The fuel price on Wednesday witnessed another increase by 80 paise, with the cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi reaching ₹105.41 per litre and ₹96.67 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices went up by 85 paise, the cost of petrol was hiked by 84 paise at ₹120.51 and diesel prices per litre increased by 84 paise at ₹104.77.
This is the 14th increase in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, 2022. Additionally, with this fuel rate revision total increase now stands at ₹10 per litre.
This is the 14th increase in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, 2022. Additionally, with this fuel rate revision total increase now stands at ₹10 per litre.
Meanwhile, the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world recently, the increase in India worked out to be only 5 per cent during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50 per cent in some developed and developing nations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world recently, the increase in India worked out to be only 5 per cent during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50 per cent in some developed and developing nations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Intervening in the short duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Situation in Ukraine', the minister rejected the Opposition's charge that Operation Ganga was 'operation transport' and not 'operation evacuation'.
Intervening in the short duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Situation in Ukraine', the minister rejected the Opposition's charge that Operation Ganga was 'operation transport' and not 'operation evacuation'.
The minister, who was one of the special envoys sent to countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-torn nation, said the Indian government did organise buses in Ukraine to transport stranded students to bordering countries in the last stages of Operation Ganga and that cannot be dismissed as 'operation transport'.
The minister, who was one of the special envoys sent to countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-torn nation, said the Indian government did organise buses in Ukraine to transport stranded students to bordering countries in the last stages of Operation Ganga and that cannot be dismissed as 'operation transport'.
Referring to rising petrol prices, the minister said, "we are not the only country impacted by the war." The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the entire world, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Referring to rising petrol prices, the minister said, "we are not the only country impacted by the war." The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the entire world, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citing figures, the minister said the increase in prices of petrol was very low in India as compared to developed and other developing nations in the aftermath of the war.
Citing figures, the minister said the increase in prices of petrol was very low in India as compared to developed and other developing nations in the aftermath of the war.