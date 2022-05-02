There was a time when people in Delhi used to get their vehicle's fuel tanks full as petrol and diesel here were cheaper compared to other NCR towns. But the scenario has changed now, he claimed. "Many-BJP ruled states such as Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh have reduced VAT on diesel and petrol to give relief to people but Arvind Kejriwal did not slash the rates here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}