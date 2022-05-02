Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain steady. Check latest fuel rates in your city2 min read . 08:21 AM IST
- Petrol prices in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel costs ₹96.67, as per a price notification of state fuel retailers
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for the last 26 days on Sunday, May 2. The fuel prices witnessed last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol prices in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel costs ₹96.67, as per price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol costs ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Meanwhile, the BJP's Delhi unit held a protest here on Saturday against the AAP government for not reducing value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently flagged the issue of higher fuel prices in many non-BJP states and urged the governments there to reduce VAT in the "national interest" to benefit the common man.
The protest on Saturday was led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. While addressing BJP workers at the protest, Gupta accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of being "insensitive" towards the plight of the common man due to price rise in petrol in Delhi caused by the high VAT rate.
There was a time when people in Delhi used to get their vehicle's fuel tanks full as petrol and diesel here were cheaper compared to other NCR towns. But the scenario has changed now, he claimed. "Many-BJP ruled states such as Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh have reduced VAT on diesel and petrol to give relief to people but Arvind Kejriwal did not slash the rates here.
"The AAP government can give discounts on liquor but cannot reduce VAT on petrol and diesel," the BJP leader said. The BJP workers who participated in the protest near Chandgi Ram Akhara on the Outer Ring Road raised slogans against the Delhi government.
They tried to move towards the chief minister's residence at the Flag Staff Road but were stopped by the police. The protesters claimed that some of them were also detained by the police. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Bidhuri, accused the AAP government of failing in the matter of governance.
(With inputs from agencies)
