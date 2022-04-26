This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As of Tuesday, Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67
In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The cost of petrol and diesel remain steady for the last 20th day on Tuesday, April 26. Following multiple hikes earlier this month, petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The cost of petrol and diesel remain steady for the last 20th day on Tuesday, April 26. Following multiple hikes earlier this month, petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
As of Tuesday, Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, as per price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
As of Tuesday, Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, as per price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India’s economic activity held steady in March as the lifting of most virus containment measures boosted demand, keeping war-induced price pressures from dampening the recovery for now, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, India’s economic activity held steady in March as the lifting of most virus containment measures boosted demand, keeping war-induced price pressures from dampening the recovery for now, according to Bloomberg.
The stronger sentiment may give way to uncertainty as Russia’s war-induced supply disruptions further impact global commodities, driving up prices and possibly crimping demand.
The stronger sentiment may give way to uncertainty as Russia’s war-induced supply disruptions further impact global commodities, driving up prices and possibly crimping demand.
Additionally, a resurgence in virus cases, for now mostly limited to the capital New Delhi, revives the possibility of fresh activity curbs barely a month after they were dismantled.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, a resurgence in virus cases, for now mostly limited to the capital New Delhi, revives the possibility of fresh activity curbs barely a month after they were dismantled.