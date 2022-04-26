Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain steady for 20th day. Check fuel rates in your city

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

  • As of Tuesday, Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67
  • In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel

The cost of petrol and diesel remain steady for the last 20th day on Tuesday, April 26. Following multiple hikes earlier this month, petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

As of Tuesday, Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, as per price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Meanwhile, India’s economic activity held steady in March as the lifting of most virus containment measures boosted demand, keeping war-induced price pressures from dampening the recovery for now, according to Bloomberg.

The stronger sentiment may give way to uncertainty as Russia’s war-induced supply disruptions further impact global commodities, driving up prices and possibly crimping demand. 

Additionally, a resurgence in virus cases, for now mostly limited to the capital New Delhi, revives the possibility of fresh activity curbs barely a month after they were dismantled.

(With inputs from agencies)

