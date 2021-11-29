Fuel rates continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Petrol and diesel prices will likely be reduced in India and may become cheaper if the global crude oil price continue to fall further. As per the Government of India (GoI) sources, fuel prices in India can be reduced only when there is more reduction in global oil prices. The official sources told PTI that petrol, diesel prices in retail domestic market are decided on a 15 days rolling average. So, if the global oil price continues to fall further, then the 15-day rolling average will automatically come down leading to lowering of petrol, diesel prices in India's retail domestic market.

Meanwhile, the global benchmark Brent crude oil prices remained largely range bound at around USD 80 to 82 per barrel, levels during November till November 25.

On Friday, November 26, prices fell by around USD 4 per barrel till Asian timestamp. However, subsequently after the opening of the US market, with the drastic sell off in Brent Futures, prices fell further by around USD 6 to close at USD 72.91 a barrel at ICE London.

Sources said, this seems like a knee jerk reaction from fears that the new Covid-19 variant discovered in Southern Africa might dampen economic growth and trigger another demand slump.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis.

But this revision is based on the average benchmark international fuel rate in the previous fortnight. So, the price on Sunday is decided by the average in the previous 15-days.

"Natural expectation from the drop in rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that is not how retail rates move. Since the international oil prices have been range bound in most of November, the drop on Friday when averaged out with the previous fortnight does not translate into any significant change.

"Only when the fall in rates is sustained for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail petrol and diesel prices," a source said.

The reason why a 15-day rolling average is taken to fix prices is to insulate domestic consumers from extreme volatility in international prices. If day rates are taken to fix prices, it would result in massive fluctuations in pump prices every day, he explained.

However, renewed Covid-19 concerns have now brought about the desired objective.

Oil producers cartel, OPEC might still have a say in this, with the group's scheduled meeting on December 1-2, potentially resulting in a reduction in production targets for 2022.

Thus, international crude oil prices may recover again, if OPEC announces slower than expected production rollout coming up, sources said.

