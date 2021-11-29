Petrol and diesel prices will likely be reduced in India and may become cheaper if the global crude oil price continue to fall further. As per the Government of India (GoI) sources, fuel prices in India can be reduced only when there is more reduction in global oil prices. The official sources told PTI that petrol, diesel prices in retail domestic market are decided on a 15 days rolling average. So, if the global oil price continues to fall further, then the 15-day rolling average will automatically come down leading to lowering of petrol, diesel prices in India's retail domestic market.