Notably, there have been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.