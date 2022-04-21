Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices unchanged for over 2 weeks. Check latest fuel rates here

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.
2 min read . 07:49 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre

Fuel prices remain unchanged for the 15th day as the cost of petrol and diesel continued to steady for over two weeks on Thursday, April 21. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

This comes in the wake of domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) holding the rates steady for nearly four months, amid state assembly polls, before they resumed daily price revisions from 22 March. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by a total of 10 a litre each.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

Notably, there have been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost 120.51 and diesel 104.77 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Fuel rates increased across the country and it varies from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Experts have notified that the state-owned fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL may suffer marketing losses in January-March 2022 quarter for holding petrol and diesel prices despite a rise in cost but robust core refining margins and windfall inventory gains should mitigate the potential losses in near term, Fitch Ratings said Tuesday. 

(With inputs from agencies)

