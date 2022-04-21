This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre
Fuel prices remain unchanged for the 15th day as the cost of petrol and diesel continued to steady for over two weeks on Thursday, April 21. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
This comes in the wake of domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) holding the rates steady for nearly four months, amid state assembly polls, before they resumed daily price revisions from 22 March. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by a total of ₹10 a litre each.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
Notably, there have been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Fuel rates increased across the country and it varies from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Experts have notified that the state-owned fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL may suffer marketing losses in January-March 2022 quarter for holding petrol and diesel prices despite a rise in cost but robust core refining margins and windfall inventory gains should mitigate the potential losses in near term, Fitch Ratings said Tuesday.
