On 21 May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government is reducing central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre.
Petrol, diesel prices continue to remain unchanged for over a month on Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, with the oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping the costs unchanged for petrol and diesel.
On 21 May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government is reducing central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre.
"This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹7 per litre," she said. The reduction on excise duty will have a revenue implication of around ₹1 lakh crore per year for the government, Sitharaman had said in a tweet.
The finance minister had also asked state governments to follow suit and reduce value added tax on the fuels.
"I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," she had said.
Here are the fuel prices in major cities:
The petrol price in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre as against ₹105.41 per litre prior to the cut in excise duty.
The diesel price in the national capital stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
Petrol price in Mumbai is at ₹111.35 per litre while the diesel is retailing at ₹97.28 per litre.
In Chennai, the petrol price stands at ₹102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at ₹94.24 per litre.
The poetrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
It is important to note that retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Meanwhile, oil steadied after a three-day rally as US industry data showed crude stockpiles tightened further at the key storage hub of Cushing.
West Texas Intermediate traded above $111 a barrel after adding around 7% over the previous three sessions.
Global oil markets have tightened after a rebound in economic activity, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbating the squeeze by upending trade flows. OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp another modest supply increase for August this week, although the cartel has struggled to meet its targets this year.
The Group of Seven leaders agreed on Tuesday that they want ministers to urgently evaluate how the price of Russian oil can be curbed to limit the energy proceeds that the Kremlin uses to finance its war in Ukraine.
