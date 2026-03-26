Petrol, diesel prices in your city today: Check fuel rates on 26 March — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, others

Amid ongoing fluctuations in global oil prices driven by tensions in the Middle East, retail fuel prices in India have remained unchanged. In Delhi, fuel and gas rates continue to stay stable following a recent revision in LPG prices earlier this month.

Despite volatility in international crude oil markets due to geopolitical developments, fuel prices across major Indian metro cities have held steady for several months.

The three primary oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India responsible for fuel pricing and distribution are Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

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Petrol and diesel prices are updated daily at 6 AM, allowing these OMCs to keep domestic fuel rates in line with global crude oil prices and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Fuel prices today, 26 March: Check the table

City Petrol ( ₹ /L) Diesel ( ₹ /L) New Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Kolkata ₹ 105.45 ₹ 92.02 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 ₹ 90.03 Chennai ₹ 100.84 ₹ 92.39 Bengaluru ₹ 102 ₹ 91.20 Ahmedabad ₹ 94.89 ₹ 90.30

International crude oil prices -A look International crude oil prices have eased slightly but continue to remain high, hovering around $100 per barrel.

-Brent Crude is trading between $95.56 and $103.18 per barrel, showing some cooling after recent diplomatic developments.

-WTI Crude is priced between $90.83 and $91.29 per barrel and has fallen by over 10% from its recent peak.

-The Indian Basket is at $157.04 per barrel, reflecting a significant risk premium for regional supplies.

No shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in country, says Govt The government said on Wednesday that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country and advised people not to fall for social media rumours or engage in panic buying.

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However, LPG supplies continue to face disruptions due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. In a media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said all refineries are operating at high capacity with "adequate crude inventories", while "sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained" and retail outlets are functioning normally nationwide.

"Don't believe in rumours. We have adequate fuel stocks and the government is making all efforts to reach them to consumers," she said, as reported by PTI.

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Disruptions to crude oil, LPG? Despite disruptions to crude oil, LNG, and LPG supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia, India has managed to maintain adequate crude oil supplies by diversifying its sourcing to regions such as West Africa, Latin America, and the United States.

However, the impact on LNG has been more pronounced. Damage to facilities in Qatar, India’s largest LNG supplier, has led authorities to prioritise supplies for domestic consumption and CNG, while reducing allocation to industrial users like fertiliser plants.

LPG has been the most affected, as India depends on imports for about 60% of its demand, much of which comes from Gulf countries now facing supply disruptions. In response, the government has prioritised LPG distribution for household use and cut supply to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants by at least half.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways Fuel prices in India are updated daily, reflecting global market trends.

The government has prioritized LPG distribution for households amid supply disruptions.

India is diversifying its crude oil sources to maintain stability despite geopolitical tensions.