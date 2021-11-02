Petrol prices were hiked for the seventh consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Monday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, however there was no increase in the diesel prices today, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs ₹110.04 a litre in Delhi and ₹115.85 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at ₹98.42 a litre in Delhi and ₹106.62 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹110.49 and ₹101.56 and ₹106.66 and ₹102.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹113.93 per litre and diesel at ₹104.50 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹114.49 and diesel cost ₹107.40 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

The twin factors led to petrol price crossing ₹120 a litre mark in places such as Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

The same level has also been crossed in two border towns of Rajasthan - Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹122.70 a litre and diesel for ₹113.21 per litre.

Petrol price has been hiked on 27 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.