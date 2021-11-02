Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates at fresh all-time high, petrol crosses 110 mark in Delhi

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates at fresh all-time high, petrol crosses 110 mark in Delhi

A petrol pump in Thane. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai reached record highs
1 min read . 06:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol now costs  110.04 a litre in Delhi and  115.85 in Mumbai

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol prices were hiked for the seventh consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Monday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol prices were hiked for the seventh consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Monday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, however there was no increase in the diesel prices today, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, however there was no increase in the diesel prices today, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs  110.04 a litre in Delhi and  115.85 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  98.42 a litre in Delhi and  106.62 in Mumbai.

Petrol now costs  110.04 a litre in Delhi and  115.85 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  98.42 a litre in Delhi and  106.62 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  110.49 and  101.56 and  106.66 and  102.59 respectively in Chennai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  110.49 and  101.56 and  106.66 and  102.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  113.93 per litre and diesel at  104.50 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  114.49 and diesel cost  107.40 for one litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  113.93 per litre and diesel at  104.50 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  114.49 and diesel cost  107.40 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

The twin factors led to petrol price crossing  120 a litre mark in places such as Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

The twin factors led to petrol price crossing  120 a litre mark in places such as Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

The same level has also been crossed in two border towns of Rajasthan - Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The same level has also been crossed in two border towns of Rajasthan - Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  122.70 a litre and diesel for  113.21 per litre.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  122.70 a litre and diesel for  113.21 per litre.

Petrol price has been hiked on 27 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. 

Petrol price has been hiked on 27 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. 

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!