2 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 06:49 AM ISTLivemint
The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹122.32 a litre and diesel for ₹113.21 per litre
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Monday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.
Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.