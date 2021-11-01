OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates at fresh all-time high, petrol nears 110 mark in Delhi
Listen to this article

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Monday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs  109.69 a litre in Delhi and  115.50 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  98.42 a litre in Delhi and  106.62 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  110.15 and  101.56 and  106.35 and  102.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  113.56 per litre and diesel at  104.50 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  114.12 and diesel cost  107.40 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

The twin factors led to petrol price crossing 120 a litre mark in places such as Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

The same level has also been crossed in two border towns of Rajasthan - Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  122.32 a litre and diesel for  113.21 per litre.

Petrol price has been hiked on 26 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by 8.15 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by 9.45 per litre in 29 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 per litre during this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout