Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked again, diesel crosses 105 mark in Mumbai

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked again, diesel crosses 105 mark in Mumbai

An attendant holds a fuel nozzle at a Jio-bp petrol station, an Indian fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and British Petroleum (BP), in Navi Mumbai
1 min read . 07:57 AM IST Livemint

  • The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  120.52 a litre and diesel for  111.39 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day today after a two day pause across the country on Thursday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

 Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs 108.29 a litre in Delhi and 114.14 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at 97.02 a litre in Delhi and 105.12 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  108.78 and  100.14 respectively in Kolkata and  105.13 and  101.25 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  112.06 per litre and diesel at  102.98 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  112.64 and diesel cost  105.84 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  120.52 a litre and diesel for  111.39 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

While petrol has already hit the 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at  32.9 per litre on petrol and  31.8 on diesel.

