Home / News / India / Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked again for fourth straight day. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked again for fourth straight day. Check latest rates

A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a vehicle during the continuous hike in fuel prices, in Kolkata.
1 min read . 07:16 AM IST Livemint

  • Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Saturday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs  108.99 a litre in Delhi and  114.81 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  97.72 a litre in Delhi and  105.86 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  109.46 and  100.84 respectively in Kolkata and  105.74 and  101.92 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  112.79 per litre and diesel at  103.72 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  113.36 and diesel cost  106.60 for one litre of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Earlier, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source.

