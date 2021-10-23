OPEN APP
Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched an all-time high across the country after rates were hiked for the fourth consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 0.35 and will cost 107.24 per litre and 95.97 per litre respectively in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at 113.12 per litre and diesel would be sold at 104.00 per litre, today.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.78 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 99.08 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Thursday stands at Rs. 104.22 per litre for petrol and Rs. 100.25 per litre for diesel.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 110.98 per litre and diesel at 101.86 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 111.55 and diesel cost 104.70 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.42 a litre and diesel for 110.26 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by 5.7 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 per litre during this period.

