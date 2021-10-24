OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked for fifth straight day, diesel crosses 105 mark in Hyderabad
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

With a hike of 0.35, the petrol prices increased to 107.59 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to 96.32 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at 113.46 and 104.38 respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 108.11 and 99.43 respectively in Kolkata and 104.52 and 100.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 111.34 per litre and diesel at 102.23 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 111.91 and diesel cost 105.08 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.79 a litre and diesel for 110.63 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The total increase in petrol price since May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels now totals 35.98 per litre. Diesel rates have during this period gone up by 26.58 per litre.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at 32.9 per litre on petrol and 31.8 on diesel.

 

