Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

With a hike of ₹0.35, the petrol prices increased to ₹107.59 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to ₹96.32 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at ₹113.46 and ₹104.38 respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹108.11 and ₹99.43 respectively in Kolkata and ₹104.52 and ₹100.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹111.34 per litre and diesel at ₹102.23 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹111.91 and diesel cost ₹105.08 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹119.79 a litre and diesel for ₹110.63 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The total increase in petrol price since May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels now totals ₹35.98 per litre. Diesel rates have during this period gone up by ₹26.58 per litre.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at ₹32.9 per litre on petrol and ₹31.8 on diesel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.