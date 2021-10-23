Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked, diesel crosses 100 mark in Chennai

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked, diesel crosses 100 mark in Chennai

Premium
The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.42 a litre and diesel for 110.26 per litre.
2 min read . 07:07 AM IST Livemint

  • Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched an all-time high across the country after rates were hiked for the fourth consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched an all-time high across the country after rates were hiked for the fourth consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 0.35 and will cost 107.24 per litre and 95.97 per litre respectively in Delhi.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 0.35 and will cost 107.24 per litre and 95.97 per litre respectively in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at 113.12 per litre and diesel would be sold at 104.00 per litre, today.

In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at 113.12 per litre and diesel would be sold at 104.00 per litre, today.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.78 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 99.08 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Thursday stands at Rs. 104.22 per litre for petrol and Rs. 100.25 per litre for diesel.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.78 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 99.08 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Thursday stands at Rs. 104.22 per litre for petrol and Rs. 100.25 per litre for diesel.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 110.98 per litre and diesel at 101.86 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 111.55 and diesel cost 104.70 for one litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 110.98 per litre and diesel at 101.86 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 111.55 and diesel cost 104.70 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.42 a litre and diesel for 110.26 per litre.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.42 a litre and diesel for 110.26 per litre.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Denmark Open: PV Sindhu crashes out in quarterfinals

Premium

India's future inductions must include new disruptive t ...

Premium

Govt expects Indian electronics manufacturing to reach ...

Premium

DRDO successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial ta ...

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Denmark Open: PV Sindhu crashes out in quarterfinals

Premium

India's future inductions must include new disruptive t ...

Premium

Govt expects Indian electronics manufacturing to reach ...

Premium

DRDO successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial ta ...

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by 5.7 a litre.

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by 5.7 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Diesel rates have been increased by 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 per litre during this period.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 per litre during this period.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!