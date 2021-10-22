In Mumbai, diesel now comes for ₹103.63 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs ₹95.62 per litre.
In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.44 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 98.73 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Friday, stands at Rs. 103.92 per litre for petrol and Rs. 99.92 per litre for diesel.
In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹110.61 per litre and diesel at ₹101.49 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹111.18 and diesel cost ₹104.32 for one litre of diesel.
While petrol has already hit the ₹100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.
The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹119.05 a litre and diesel for ₹109.88 per litre.
Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 18th increase in petrol price and the 21st time that diesel rates have gone up.