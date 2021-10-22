OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked, diesel nears 100 mark in Chennai
Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by 35 paise per litre each, the third consecutive day of increase that took pump rates across the country to record high levels.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of 106.89 a litre and 112.78 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for 103.63 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs 95.62 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.44 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 98.73 per litre. The prices in Chennai on Friday, stands at Rs. 103.92 per litre for petrol and Rs. 99.92 per litre for diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  110.61 per litre and diesel at  101.49 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  111.18 and diesel cost  104.32 for one litre of diesel.

While petrol has already hit the 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.05 a litre and diesel for 109.88 per litre.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 18th increase in petrol price and the 21st time that diesel rates have gone up.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

International benchmark Brent crude on Thursday was trading above USD 85 per barrel, USD 11 more than last month.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rate revision on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, the diesel rate has gone up by 6.85 per litre and the petrol price has increased by 5.35 a litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 per litre during this period. 

