Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked again for the third straight day. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked again for the third straight day. Check latest rates

Premium
Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
2 min read . 06:57 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the third consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Friday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the third consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Friday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs  108.64 a litre in Delhi and  114.47 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  97.37 a litre in Delhi and  105.49 in Mumbai.

Petrol now costs  108.64 a litre in Delhi and  114.47 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  97.37 a litre in Delhi and  105.49 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  109.12 and  100.49 respectively in Kolkata and  105.43 and  101.59 respectively in Chennai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  109.12 and  100.49 respectively in Kolkata and  105.43 and  101.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  112.43 per litre and diesel at  103.35 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  113.00 and diesel cost  106.22 for one litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  112.43 per litre and diesel at  103.35 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  113.00 and diesel cost  106.22 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  120.89 a litre and diesel for  111.77 per litre.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  120.89 a litre and diesel for  111.77 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

While petrol has already hit the 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

While petrol has already hit the 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at 32.9 per litre on petrol and 31.8 on diesel.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at 32.9 per litre on petrol and 31.8 on diesel.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!