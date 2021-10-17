OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked, petrol crosses 110 mark in Hyderabad
 Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by 0.35 to 105.84 per litre and 94.57 per litre respectively. For the fourth consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by 0.35 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by 0.34 to 111.77 while the cost of diesel increased by 0.37 to 102.52.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at 106.43 per litre and 97.68 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 103.01 per litre and 98.92 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  109.53 per litre and diesel at  100.37 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  110.09 and diesel cost  103.08 for one litre of diesel.

Since ending of a three-week long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 16th increase in petrol price and the 19th time that diesel rates have gone up.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the fourth consecutive day after a two-day pause. 

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by 5.6 per litre and petrol price has increased by 4.30 a litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 a litre during this period. 

 

 

