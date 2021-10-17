2 min read.Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 07:10 AM ISTLivemint
Since ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 16th increase in petrol price and the 19th time that diesel rates have gone up
Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹0.35 to ₹105.84 per litre and ₹94.57 per litre respectively. For the fourth consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by ₹0.35 in the national capital.
In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by ₹0.34 to ₹111.77 while the cost of diesel increased by ₹0.37 to ₹102.52.
Petrol and diesel have been priced at ₹106.43 per litre and ₹97.68 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹103.01 per litre and ₹98.92 per litre respectively.
In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹109.53 per litre and diesel at ₹100.37 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹110.09 and diesel cost ₹103.08 for one litre of diesel.
While petrol price in most of the country is already above ₹100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.
Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the fourth consecutive day after a two-day pause.