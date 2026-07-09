Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as Brent sustains rally on 9 July

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices in India stood steady on Thursday despite marginal fluctuations across cities. State-run oil companies continue to offer petrol and diesel at same rates since last revision that occurred on 25 May. Due to renewed fighting between US and Iran, Brent crude saw significant price movement over the past few days.

Brent extended gains on Thursday as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran for a second day. Raising risks for energy supplies from West Asia and concerns over investor sentiment, the crude benchmark climbed 1.4% to settle above $79 a barrel, following a jump of more than 5% on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. Amid renewed escalation in conflict, US President Donald Trump said the interim peace agreement with Iran was over.

He threatened with the possibility of reimposition of a blockade on the Islamic Republic’s ports while he warned that crude prices could rise further. In his strict warning, he said that strikes may include a “take over” of the export hub at Kharg Island. In a social-media post, Trump said the US attacks were “retribution” for Iranian ship strikes and “If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

With the status of Gulf Strait in jeopardy, TP ICAP analyst Scott Shelton said, “If we’re going back to a closed Strait of Hormuz, we’re probably going up another $10," adding, “If oil continues to flow, it probably won’t go up much more than this. It’s really anyone’s guess.”

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 9 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.41

Amid E20 petrol row, Kejriwal seeks car makers' response on mileage impact Amid Centre's push for 20% ethanol-blended fuel policy, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar and other 27 automobile manufacturers, seeking their response within seven days on the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage and performance.

Following recent statements of automobile makers dismissing claims of ill effects of E20 fuel use on vehicles, Kejriwal sought a written assurance from these companies. The AAP leader argued that if customers face any reduction in mileage or any impact on their vehicles due to the use of the E20 fuel, they should be compensated by the manufacturers.

Questioning car manufactures' owner manuals which prohibited the use of petrol blended with more than 10 per cent ethanol, he said, "I hope every company responds because this is an extremely serious issue for consumers across the country. I also expect all of them to reply within one week, because while their owner manuals say one thing, some companies have publicly said something entirely different," PTI reported.