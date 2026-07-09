Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata as Brent sustains rally on 9 July

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices in India stood steady on Thursday despite marginal fluctuations across cities. State-run oil companies continue to offer petrol and diesel at same rates since last revision that occurred on 25 May. Due to renewed fighting between US and Iran, Brent crude saw significant price movement over the past few days.

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Brent extended gains on Thursday as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran for a second day. Raising risks for energy supplies from West Asia and concerns over investor sentiment, the crude benchmark climbed 1.4% to settle above $79 a barrel, following a jump of more than 5% on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. Amid renewed escalation in conflict, US President Donald Trump said the interim peace agreement with Iran was over.

He threatened with the possibility of reimposition of a blockade on the Islamic Republic’s ports while he warned that crude prices could rise further. In his strict warning, he said that strikes may include a “take over” of the export hub at Kharg Island. In a social-media post, Trump said the US attacks were “retribution” for Iranian ship strikes and “If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

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With the status of Gulf Strait in jeopardy, TP ICAP analyst Scott Shelton said, “If we’re going back to a closed Strait of Hormuz, we’re probably going up another $10," adding, “If oil continues to flow, it probably won’t go up much more than this. It’s really anyone’s guess.”

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 9 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.86 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.41

Amid E20 petrol row, Kejriwal seeks car makers' response on mileage impact Amid Centre's push for 20% ethanol-blended fuel policy, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar and other 27 automobile manufacturers, seeking their response within seven days on the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage and performance.

Following recent statements of automobile makers dismissing claims of ill effects of E20 fuel use on vehicles, Kejriwal sought a written assurance from these companies. The AAP leader argued that if customers face any reduction in mileage or any impact on their vehicles due to the use of the E20 fuel, they should be compensated by the manufacturers.

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Questioning car manufactures' owner manuals which prohibited the use of petrol blended with more than 10 per cent ethanol, he said, "I hope every company responds because this is an extremely serious issue for consumers across the country. I also expect all of them to reply within one week, because while their owner manuals say one thing, some companies have publicly said something entirely different," PTI reported.

According to Reuters report, 20% ethanol-blended petrol became the only fuel sold at 90,000 domestic petrol pumps at the end of last year to cut crude oil imports and emissions.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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