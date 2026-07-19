Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 19 July as Brent crude extends gain

Petrol and diesel prices today, 19 July: Retail fuel rates in India held steady on Sunday despite marginal changes even as global benchmark Brent headed for its biggest weekly advance since April. Renewed hostilities between US and Iran expanded beyond strictly military targets, disrupting oil cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz further and injecting fresh risk into the market.

As the adversaries exchanged back-and-forth strikes, targeting bridges, utilities and port facilities, market weighed in on the uncertainty of energy flows and the subdued prospect of a return to the fragile ceasefire signed last month.

Brent crude price extends gain as West Asia war drags on After a week of tit-for-tat strikes, Brent crude climbed 4.6% on Friday and settled at $88 per barrel. Axios report signaled widening of conflict as it suggested that US President Donald Trump-led administration notified Israel over its decision to send more refueling planes to the country to boost its Israel-based aircraft fleet. An Israeli military official on Saturday confirmed the plan to Bloomberg.

The retail price of petrol and diesel in India showed marginal change even though Brent crude surged erased a roughly 30% decline in the second quarter. Notably, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine domestic fuel prices. Fuel prices in India align with the last major price revision that came about on 25 May.

Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 19 July

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.56 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.73 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.69 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.59 ₹ 95.06 Patna ₹ 113.43 ₹ 99.44 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 114.52 ₹ 103.38

What is the latest update on US-Iran conflict The US launched fresh round of attacks on Iran on Saturday, a day after two American service members were killed by Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan. In the attack four troops were wounded and one went missing. Following Friday’s strike, the total US death toll now stands at 16 since the West Asia war with Iran began on 28 February.

US Central Command threatened to “swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan.” Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday issued a statement declaring that US president's signature is "worthless and invalid” citing US violations of the memorandum — a 60-day ceasefire during negotiations.

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