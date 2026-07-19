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Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 19 July as Brent crude extends gain

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices in India remained stable on 19 July despite volatility in global crude prices. Check retail petrol and diesel prices today in your city here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Jul 2026, 08:19 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices in India stay unchanged on 19 July despite escalation in fighting between the US and Iran.
Petrol and diesel prices in India stay unchanged on 19 July despite escalation in fighting between the US and Iran.(REUTERS)
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Petrol and diesel prices today, 19 July: Retail fuel rates in India held steady on Sunday despite marginal changes even as global benchmark Brent headed for its biggest weekly advance since April. Renewed hostilities between US and Iran expanded beyond strictly military targets, disrupting oil cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz further and injecting fresh risk into the market.

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As the adversaries exchanged back-and-forth strikes, targeting bridges, utilities and port facilities, market weighed in on the uncertainty of energy flows and the subdued prospect of a return to the fragile ceasefire signed last month.

Brent crude price extends gain as West Asia war drags on

After a week of tit-for-tat strikes, Brent crude climbed 4.6% on Friday and settled at $88 per barrel. Axios report signaled widening of conflict as it suggested that US President Donald Trump-led administration notified Israel over its decision to send more refueling planes to the country to boost its Israel-based aircraft fleet. An Israeli military official on Saturday confirmed the plan to Bloomberg.

Also Read | ‘Very sad thing’: Trump reacts to the death of two military troops in Jordan

The retail price of petrol and diesel in India showed marginal change even though Brent crude surged erased a roughly 30% decline in the second quarter. Notably, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) determine domestic fuel prices. Fuel prices in India align with the last major price revision that came about on 25 May.

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Check latest petrol and diesel price in your city on 19 July

CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 107.77 99.55
Gurugram 102.97 95.64
Noida 102.12 95.56
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68
Chandigarh 101.54 89.47
Hyderabad 115.73 103.82
Jaipur 112.69 97.78
Lucknow 101.59 95.06
Patna 113.43 99.44
Thiruvananthapuram 114.52 103.38

What is the latest update on US-Iran conflict

The US launched fresh round of attacks on Iran on Saturday, a day after two American service members were killed by Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan. In the attack four troops were wounded and one went missing. Following Friday’s strike, the total US death toll now stands at 16 since the West Asia war with Iran began on 28 February.

Also Read | US-Iran war news LIVE: US attacks Iran after two personnel killed in Jordan

US Central Command threatened to “swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan.” Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday issued a statement declaring that US president's signature is "worthless and invalid” citing US violations of the memorandum — a 60-day ceasefire during negotiations.

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Also Read | Stop deploying seafarers on vessels passing through Hormuz: India to shipowners

Tehran on Saturday announced collapse of the terms of the interim peace deal as it unleashed heavy attacks on US allies in the Gulf. According to Bloomberg report, nearly 50 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in the recent attacks since 27 June.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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