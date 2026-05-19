Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 19 May after 90 paise/litre hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices. Industry sources said petrol prices were revised upwards to ₹98.64 per litre in the national capital from ₹97.77 earlier, while diesel rates rose to ₹91.58 per litre from ₹90.67.

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The latest hike follows the ₹3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to adjust retail fuel prices in response to surging global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol now retails at ₹98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at ₹91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise. Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to ₹107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to ₹94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol prices at 96 paise, taking rates to ₹109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to ₹96.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to ₹104.49 per litre, while diesel rose by 86 paise to ₹96.11 per litre.

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Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 90 paise per litre in 2nd hike in a week

City-wise petrol prices today

City-wise diesel prices today

₹ 3-per-litre hike last week The latest revision comes days after public sector fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre on 15 May, the first major fuel price hike in more than four years. According to Reuters, the increase was aimed at partly offsetting losses suffered by retailers due to the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

Before last week’s revision, petrol in Delhi was retailing at ₹94.77 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹87.67 per litre. Similar increases were recorded across Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The recent fuel price increases have largely been linked to volatility in crude oil markets amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Brent crude prices slipped 2.4% to $109.43 per barrel after US President Donald Trump paused a planned military strike against Iran, easing concerns over an immediate escalation in the region.

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However, crude oil prices remain significantly higher than levels seen earlier this year. Reuters had earlier reported that Brent crude climbed to two-week highs amid fears of supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and uncertainty around shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters report published on 15 May said India’s fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices because existing retail rates were insufficient to cover losses caused by higher crude procurement costs. The report added that the ₹3-per-litre increase was still lower than the hike required for OMCs to fully recover losses on fuel sales.

Previous reports by LiveMint cite the possibility of further fuel price increases if crude oil prices remain elevated for a prolonged period. Mint, citing brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services, had earlier reported that petrol and diesel prices could rise by another ₹18-20 per litre over the next three to six months if crude prices continue to remain high.

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