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Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 19 May after 90 paise/litre hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices. 

Tarunya Sanjay
Published19 May 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week
Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week
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Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices. Industry sources said petrol prices were revised upwards to 98.64 per litre in the national capital from 97.77 earlier, while diesel rates rose to 91.58 per litre from 90.67.

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The latest hike follows the 3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to adjust retail fuel prices in response to surging global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol now retails at 98.64 per litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at 91.58 per litre, higher by 91 paise. Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to 107.59 per litre and diesel by 94 paise to 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol prices at 96 paise, taking rates to 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to 96.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to 104.49 per litre, while diesel rose by 86 paise to 96.11 per litre.

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Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 90 paise per litre in 2nd hike in a week

City-wise petrol prices today

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 98.64+0.87
Kolkata 109.70+1.00
Mumbai 107.59+0.91
Chennai 104.46+0.
Gurugram 99.29+0.82
Noida 98.91+1.15
Bengaluru 107.12+0.95
Bhubaneswar 105.09+0.52
Chandigarh 98.10+0.83
Hyderabad 118.88+0.99
Jaipur 109.32+1.71
Lucknow 98.40+0.68
Patna 110.02+1.10
Thiruvananthapuram 111.71+1.10

City-wise diesel prices today

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 98.64+0.87
Kolkata 109.70+1.00
Mumbai 107.59+0.91
Chennai 104.46+0.79
Gurugram 99.29+0.82
Noida 98.91+1.15
Bengaluru 107.12+0.95
Bhubaneswar 105.09+0.52
Chandigarh 98.10+0.83
Hyderabad 111.88+0.99
Jaipur 109.32+1.71
Lucknow 98.40+0.68
Patna 110.02+1.10
Thiruvananthapuram 111.71+1.10
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3-per-litre hike last week

The latest revision comes days after public sector fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices by 3 per litre on 15 May, the first major fuel price hike in more than four years. According to Reuters, the increase was aimed at partly offsetting losses suffered by retailers due to the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

Before last week’s revision, petrol in Delhi was retailing at 94.77 per litre while diesel was priced at 87.67 per litre. Similar increases were recorded across Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The recent fuel price increases have largely been linked to volatility in crude oil markets amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Brent crude prices slipped 2.4% to $109.43 per barrel after US President Donald Trump paused a planned military strike against Iran, easing concerns over an immediate escalation in the region.

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However, crude oil prices remain significantly higher than levels seen earlier this year. Reuters had earlier reported that Brent crude climbed to two-week highs amid fears of supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and uncertainty around shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters report published on 15 May said India’s fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices because existing retail rates were insufficient to cover losses caused by higher crude procurement costs. The report added that the 3-per-litre increase was still lower than the hike required for OMCs to fully recover losses on fuel sales.

Previous reports by LiveMint cite the possibility of further fuel price increases if crude oil prices remain elevated for a prolonged period. Mint, citing brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services, had earlier reported that petrol and diesel prices could rise by another 18-20 per litre over the next three to six months if crude prices continue to remain high.

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Petrol PricesFuel Price HikeCrude Oil PricesDiesel PricesIndian Oil CorporationIndian Oil CorpOil And GasPetrolDiesel
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