Fuel prices continue to remain steady for over a month on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, just as the oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the costs unchanged for petrol and diesel. The fuel prices have stayed unchanged ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. It is important to note that retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

