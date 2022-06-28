Petrol, diesel prices today: The fuel prices have stayed unchanged ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022
Fuel prices continue to remain steady for over a month on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, just as the oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the costs unchanged for petrol and diesel. The fuel prices have stayed unchanged ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. It is important to note that retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Fuel prices in major cities:
Petrol price in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67. Petrol price in Mumbai is at ₹111.35 per litre and diesel is retailing at ₹97.28 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai stands at ₹102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, oil rose for a third session as threats to global output risked tightening the market further before OPEC+ meets this week to discuss supply. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $110 a barrel after adding about 5% over the past two sessions. Libya is facing more disruptions to its exports due to a worsening political crisis, while anti-government protests in Ecuador threaten to shut down production in the former OPEC member.
Any halt to supply could reverberate through the global oil market, which has been squeezed by an economic rebound and upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Some OPEC+ members have struggled to meet their production targets this year, exacerbating the tightness. “Structural shortages remain unresolved," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “More barrels must come to market for oil prices to move meaningfully and steadily lower.
The prospect of additional supply from two of OPEC’s key producers also looks limited. French President Emmanuel Macron told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are already pumping almost as much as they can. Macron was relaying a conversation he had with UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. OPEC+ ministers gather on Thursday.
Oil is up almost 50% this year, although fears of a global economic slowdown have put futures on track for the first monthly loss since November. However, time-spreads that traders watch as indicators of supply and demand are flashing bullish signs and pointing to an urgent need for more supply.
