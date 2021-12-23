The price of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. While in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98 per litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 per litre and ₹89.79 per litre and ₹101.40 per litre and ₹91.43 per litre respectively in Chennai.