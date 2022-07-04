Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain constant. Check rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: The cost of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for over a month on Sunday, July 2, 2022, with the oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping the costs steady for petrol and diesel for the consumers. The last time fuel prices changed was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. Earlier on 1 July, the government decided to slap an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) shipped overseas by firms like Reliance Industries. It also imposed a windfall tax on crude oil produced locally by companies such as ONGC and Vedanta.

