Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain constant. Check rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
Petrol, diesel prices today: The cost of petrol and diesel on 5 July has remained unchanged for over a month, with the oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping the costs steady for petrol and diesel for the consumers.
The last time fuel prices changed was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022.
Earlier on 1 July, the government decided to slap an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) shipped overseas by firms like Reliance Industries. It also imposed a windfall tax on crude oil produced locally by companies such as ONGC and Vedant.
₹6 per litre tax will be imposed on export of petrol and ATF and ₹13 per litre tax on export of diesel, finance ministry notifications showed. It went ahead to clarify that the steps would have no impact on domestic fuel prices.
Meanwhile, on 4 July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state will reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel soon.
A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the assembly, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.
“We will cut VAT on petroleum to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra. When the Central government comes with any state government, the speed of development increases multifold in that state. We will surely get benefit from Devendra Fadnavis's experience," said Shinde.
The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67.
The petrol prices in Mumbai today is ₹111.35 per litre and diesel is retailing at ₹97.28 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai is currently ₹102.63 per litre while the diesel price today is ₹94.24 per litre.
In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, oil held gains as investors assessed still-strong underlying market signals against concerns a recession will eventually sap demand.
West Texas Intermediate traded above $110 a barrel in Asia after a long holiday weekend in the US. The benchmark is 2% higher than Friday’s close as there was no settlement on Monday. Key market timespreads remain robust, indicating solid demand for near-term crude supplies.
Oil has started the third quarter in strong form after dropping in June, when concerns about an economic slowdown spurred the commodity’s the first monthly loss this year. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled crude flows and lifted prices, the jump in energy costs has fanned inflation. That’s pushed central banks to raise rates, triggering risks growth will stall.
Oil has started the third quarter in strong form after dropping in June, when concerns about an economic slowdown spurred the commodity’s the first monthly loss this year. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled crude flows and lifted prices, the jump in energy costs has fanned inflation. That’s pushed central banks to raise rates, triggering risks growth will stall.