The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre and of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have surged to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

However, there are 13 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel.

These are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

As per the ministry, the most reduction in the Petrol prices has been in UT of Ladakh, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. The prices of petrol in these UTs/states have come down by ₹13.43, ₹13.35 and Rs12.85, respectively, it stated.

According to the ministry, for Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by UT of Ladakh, leading to price coming down by ₹19.61 per litre there, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.