Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain static for seventh straight day. Latest rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain static for seventh straight day. Latest rates here

A worker filling petrol on a vehicle at Janpath petrol pump, in Delhi
1 min read . 07:45 AM IST Livemint

  • Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesdayacross various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at 103.97 per litre and of diesel at 86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 100.58 per litre and diesel at 85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 108.20 and diesel cost 94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.

Also,India's fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, with gasoline sales surging to an all-time high, government data showed on Tuesday, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose over 12% to 17.87 million tonnes last month from September. It was up 0.8% from the corresponding period last year and 3% from October 2019, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!