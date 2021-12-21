The price of auto fuel continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices stay unchanged on Tuesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. While in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98 per litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 per litre and ₹89.79 per litre and ₹101.40 per litre and ₹91.43 per litre respectively in Chennai.

Additionally, in Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, the central taxes on petrol and diesel contributed ₹4.55 trillion to the union government’s exchequer in the last financial year, with the states collecting ₹2.02 trillion as sales tax/ value-added tax (VAT) in 2020-21.

This comes in the backdrop of high transportation fuel prices even as the government reduced ‘central excise duty’ on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10, respectively, on November 3. It was followed by a reduction in VAT on fuel by many states.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the details of the contribution of the petroleum sector to Central exchequer during the last five years," union petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Major oil consumers, including India, have been unsuccessfully trying to persuade the Opec-plus grouping, comprising 23 countries, that rising crude prices will have an impact on global economic recovery. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic oil reserves in coordination with other major consumers, including the US, China, Japan and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies)

