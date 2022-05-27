Notably, the rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. After the government’s decision, petrol price was cut by ₹8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by ₹7.05 in the national capital on Sunday. Additionally, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol was reduced by ₹2.08 per litre and ₹1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.