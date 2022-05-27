Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady. Check latest fuel rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady. Check latest fuel rates here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday.
2 min read . 07:45 AM ISTLivemint

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, May 27, 2022, following the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, May 27, 2022, following the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol costs 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel. 

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol costs 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel. 

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89.

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89.

Notably, the rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. After the government’s decision, petrol price was cut by 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by 7.05 in the national capital on Sunday. Additionally, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol was reduced by 2.08 per litre and 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.

Notably, the rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. After the government’s decision, petrol price was cut by 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by 7.05 in the national capital on Sunday. Additionally, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol was reduced by 2.08 per litre and 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has not yet taken a view on the civil aviation ministry's plea for tax cuts on jet fuel (ATF) to bring down prices, a top source said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has not yet taken a view on the civil aviation ministry's plea for tax cuts on jet fuel (ATF) to bring down prices, a top source said on Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been making a case for lowering the high taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) even as most states have already moved to significantly reduce the value-added tax (VAT).

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been making a case for lowering the high taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) even as most states have already moved to significantly reduce the value-added tax (VAT).

"They (civil aviation ministry) have approached us with a plea to moderate the prices. However, no decision has been taken yet," the source said. The civil aviation ministry continues to be in discussion with the finance minister over the issue, the source added.

"They (civil aviation ministry) have approached us with a plea to moderate the prices. However, no decision has been taken yet," the source said. The civil aviation ministry continues to be in discussion with the finance minister over the issue, the source added.

As many as 23 states have lowered VAT on jet fuel from highs of 20-30 per cent. And now it wants the central government to cut excise duty.

As many as 23 states have lowered VAT on jet fuel from highs of 20-30 per cent. And now it wants the central government to cut excise duty.

ATF makes up for about 40 per cent of the operating cost of an airline. Jet fuel prices are at a record high in line with the global surge in energy prices. And since India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, the only way to cut jet fuel prices is to reduce taxes.

ATF makes up for about 40 per cent of the operating cost of an airline. Jet fuel prices are at a record high in line with the global surge in energy prices. And since India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, the only way to cut jet fuel prices is to reduce taxes.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)