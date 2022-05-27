Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady. Check latest fuel rates here2 min read . 07:45 AM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday
Petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, May 27, 2022, following the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is ₹89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol costs ₹97.81 and ₹90.05 for one litre of diesel.
In Mumbai, petrol currently costs ₹111.35, while diesel is retailing at ₹97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹102.65 and ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 and diesel is ₹92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89.
Notably, the rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. After the government’s decision, petrol price was cut by ₹8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by ₹7.05 in the national capital on Sunday. Additionally, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol was reduced by ₹2.08 per litre and ₹1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry has not yet taken a view on the civil aviation ministry's plea for tax cuts on jet fuel (ATF) to bring down prices, a top source said on Wednesday.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been making a case for lowering the high taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) even as most states have already moved to significantly reduce the value-added tax (VAT).
"They (civil aviation ministry) have approached us with a plea to moderate the prices. However, no decision has been taken yet," the source said. The civil aviation ministry continues to be in discussion with the finance minister over the issue, the source added.
As many as 23 states have lowered VAT on jet fuel from highs of 20-30 per cent. And now it wants the central government to cut excise duty.
ATF makes up for about 40 per cent of the operating cost of an airline. Jet fuel prices are at a record high in line with the global surge in energy prices. And since India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, the only way to cut jet fuel prices is to reduce taxes.
(With inputs from agencies)
