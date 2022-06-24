Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady. Check latest fuel rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain unchanged on Friday across major cities in the country. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept fuel prices unchanged for over a month now. The government had earlier announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least ₹9.5 and upto ₹7 cheaper. Since then no fluctuations have occurred and oil prices have remained steady for over a month.

